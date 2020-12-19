Advertisement

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Hard freeze tonight - lows in the mid 20s. Dry Saturday - Rain Sunday.
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Very cold this evening with temperatures already near the freezing mark at 10:30 PM. Perfect radiational cooling conditions tonight with clear skies and calm winds. A hard freeze is expected tonight as temperatures bottom out in the mid to upper 20s early Saturday morning. Protect your outdoor pets and sensitive outdoor plants.

Lows early Saturday morning will be down in the mid to upper 20s.
Lows early Saturday morning will be down in the mid to upper 20s.(WRDW)

Saturday morning is expected to be the coldest morning over the next 7 days with lows down in the upper 20s. Saturday still looks dry with mostly sunny skies during the day and highs in the mid 50s. Winds will be out of the southeast between 3-8 mph.

A cold front and area of low pressure will head towards the CSRA early Sunday morning bringing high rain chances for the first half of the day. Lows early Sunday are expected to remain in the upper 30s and low 40s. Temperatures will struggle to increase during the day Sunday as clouds stick around and rain falls. Highs on Sunday are expected to remain near 50. Scattered showers are expected Sunday morning with coverage turning more isolated in the afternoon.

Showers are expected to remain possible into Monday as the system gradually moves off the Southeast coast. Highs on Monday will be a little warmer and reach the low 60s in the afternoon.

Looking dry Tuesday and Wednesday next week with highs above normal in the mid to low 60s. Skies are expected to be generally sunny.

Looking ahead to Christmas eve and Christmas Day.... we are currently expecting rain Thursday as a strong cold front moves through the Southeast. Behind the front we are expecting the coldest temperatures of the season with lows Christmas morning down in the mid to low 20s. This is still 6-7 days out, so nothing is written in stone just yet, but as of right now, Christmas Day looks cold and sunny!

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Middleton and Harris
2 arrests made in Augusta barbershop double slaying
Crews work to repair a water main break early Dec. 17, 2020, in North Augusta.
North Augusta water customers face boil order until 6 a.m. Friday
Carol Sweeny lost her son Dustin to COVID-19.
‘Take it serious’: Son’s death spurs mom to urge COVID-19 safety
A 25-year-old Saint Matthews man has been charged in connection with a nightclub shooting that...
25-year-old charged in connection with Aiken nightclub killing
First doses of vaccine for AU Health
AU Health, Aiken Regional give first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Lows early Saturday morning will be down in the mid to upper 20s.
Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Sunny skies this afternoon
Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong
Lows down near freezing the next few mornings. Rain possible by Saturday night.
Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Warming Trend Through Next Week
Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong