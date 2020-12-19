Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Very cold this evening with temperatures already near the freezing mark at 10:30 PM. Perfect radiational cooling conditions tonight with clear skies and calm winds. A hard freeze is expected tonight as temperatures bottom out in the mid to upper 20s early Saturday morning. Protect your outdoor pets and sensitive outdoor plants.

Lows early Saturday morning will be down in the mid to upper 20s. (WRDW)

Saturday morning is expected to be the coldest morning over the next 7 days with lows down in the upper 20s. Saturday still looks dry with mostly sunny skies during the day and highs in the mid 50s. Winds will be out of the southeast between 3-8 mph.

A cold front and area of low pressure will head towards the CSRA early Sunday morning bringing high rain chances for the first half of the day. Lows early Sunday are expected to remain in the upper 30s and low 40s. Temperatures will struggle to increase during the day Sunday as clouds stick around and rain falls. Highs on Sunday are expected to remain near 50. Scattered showers are expected Sunday morning with coverage turning more isolated in the afternoon.

Showers are expected to remain possible into Monday as the system gradually moves off the Southeast coast. Highs on Monday will be a little warmer and reach the low 60s in the afternoon.

Looking dry Tuesday and Wednesday next week with highs above normal in the mid to low 60s. Skies are expected to be generally sunny.

Looking ahead to Christmas eve and Christmas Day.... we are currently expecting rain Thursday as a strong cold front moves through the Southeast. Behind the front we are expecting the coldest temperatures of the season with lows Christmas morning down in the mid to low 20s. This is still 6-7 days out, so nothing is written in stone just yet, but as of right now, Christmas Day looks cold and sunny!

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.