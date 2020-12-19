Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a very cold start this morning with temperatures reaching 25 degrees at Bush Field we were able to reach the mid 50s with bluebird skies. As we continue through this evening we will notice an increase in cloud cover and scattered showers developing after midnight. Thanks to the clouds and rainfall our temperatures will be staying in the upper 30s and low 40s and not drop back to the 20s like we saw earlier today.

Big difference in temperatures between Bush and Daniel Field this morning. (WRDW)

The showers that develop will be associated with a cold front and an area of low pressure that will move through the region Sunday morning. Scattered showers that develop around midnight will become more widespread by 5 or 6 am and begin to taper off by 10 or 11 am. There will be a little of a break in the showers in the afternoon but another round is expected as we continue through Sunday evening into early Monday morning. Highs for tomorrow are expected to reach the lower 50s. If we see a larger break in the showers and more sun we can expect temperatures to be slightly warmer.

Widespread showers possible early Sunday morning. (WRDW)

After a few showers Monday morning we’ll see clearing conditions by the afternoon with high temps in the low 60s. Monday night also looks to be clear and will make for great viewing of the conjunction between Jupiter and Saturn. This conjunction will be the closest the two planets have appeared together in roughly 800 years! To view the conjunction look to the southwest after sunset and before 7:30 PM.

The conjunction will peak Monday night. (WRDW)

Looking dry Tuesday and Wednesday next week with highs above normal in the mid to low 60s. Skies are expected to be generally sunny.

Looking ahead to Christmas eve and Christmas Day.... we are currently expecting rain Thursday as a strong cold front moves through the Southeast. Behind the front we are expecting some of the coldest temperatures of the season with lows Christmas morning down in the mid to low 20s. This is still 6-7 days out, so nothing is written in stone just yet, but as of right now, Christmas Day looks cold and sunny!

