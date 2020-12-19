Charlie Norwood VA drives out vaccinations in new clinic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The first local COVID-19 clinic has been in full swing since opening on Tuesday.

10 months fighting a pandemic, now we’re just two shots away from the long road back to normal.

“No pain at all.”

The Charlie Norwood VA was the first hospital in Augusta to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and since then they’ve kicked their clinic into high gear.

“...So, we’ve established our in-patient clinic here where we can be able to get up to 160 vaccinations...So it really is an exciting time for us at Charlie Norwood,” Medical Director Robin Jackson said.

The clinic features ten vaccination rooms run by staff nurses trained in the vaccine process. So far, they’re averaging between 65 and 103 vaccinations a day for staff and patients.

“...We’re still ramping up to get individuals in, getting them called, and the numbers are steadily increasing,” Jackson said.

They’ve only had one shipment so far, and they have a plan in place as more shipments come in and people make their way back for the second dose.

“So should we get a rush on the clinic we’re able to send more resources down to make sure we can administrate the staff is trained up, so we have the bodies in place to administer the staff vaccines,” Jackson said.

After you get the vaccine, you have to sit in a monitoring room for 15 minutes.

“We also have just a small kit available as well with EpiPen and Benadryl so that if anybody were to have an anaphylactic reaction...,” Clinic Director Dr. Crystal Cha said.

“...We’re still not in the clear yet but this is one step closer,” Rachel Pearce, who received the vaccination, said.

Vaccines at this location are only available for VA staff and veterans. So far, almost 300 people have been vaccinated at the clinic.

Like our other area hospitals, the VA says they’ve seen a rise in inpatient COVID-19 cases. That is why they say the clinic is one of their top priorities.

The clinic is also ready to receive and administer the Moderna vaccine when it’s supplied to them as well.

