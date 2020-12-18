Advertisement

Woman with gunshot wound found at 1st Avenue

Richmond County investigators are investigating a call of shots fired that occurred on the 1900...
Richmond County investigators are investigating a call of shots fired that occurred on the 1900 block of 1st Ave.(Pixaby/MGN)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are investigating a call of shots fired that occurred on the 1900 block of 1st Ave.

According to deputies, after arriving at the scene, they located a female victim who was shot at least once.

She was transported to the hospital by private vehicle for treatment. Her injuries did not appear to be life threatening at the time.

This is an ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WRDW)
Giving gruesome details, family sues Augusta nursing home over death
Crews work to repair a water main break early Dec. 17, 2020, in North Augusta.
North Augusta water customers face boil order until 6 a.m. Friday
Columbia County School District bus
Unloaded gun, magazine found at Columbia County school
Worker files lawsuit against Augusta Mall after October shooting
Aiken County officials are currently on the scene of a fire on Beech Island.
Beech Island home is lost after blaze breaks out

Latest News

Deputies are looking for persons of interest or any information regarding the car pictured...
Persons of interest sought in Orangeburg shooting
Golden Harvest, Goodwill get large donations from author
CSRA organizations grateful for historic million dollar donations
Golden Harvest, Goodwill get large donations from author
Golden Harvest, Goodwill get large donations from author
Teen hopes to save lives on the road
Greenbrier senior creates driver course following death of three teens