Woman with gunshot wound found at 1st Avenue

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are investigating a call of shots fired that occurred on the 1900 block of 1st Ave.

According to deputies, after arriving at the scene, they located a female victim who was shot at least once.

She was transported to the hospital by private vehicle for treatment. Her injuries did not appear to be life threatening at the time.

This is an ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time.

