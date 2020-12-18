Advertisement

With Lawrence back Clemson-Notre Dame meet for ACC title

This will be the first meeting between the two quarterbacks since the College Football Playoff...
This will be the first meeting between the two quarterbacks since the College Football Playoff Game in 2018.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The stage is set for a marquee Top 25 showdown in the Atlantic Coast Conference title game this weekend.

Everyone watching will be eager to see if Notre Dame can upend Clemson again now that the Tigers have starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence back in the lineup.

The Fighting Irish beat Clemson in a thrilling 47-40 double overtime shootout earlier this season with Lawrence sidelined because of COVID-19.

But with the projected No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft on Saturday in Charlotte, North Carolina the Tigers are a 10 1/2-point favorite to clinch their sixth consecutive berth in the College Football Playoff.

