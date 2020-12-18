‘We’re gonna keep fighting,’ Pence tells Georgia voters

COLUMBUS, Ga. - Vice President Mike Pence was back in the Peach State for the second time in a week on Thursday.

He held a rallies in Columbus and Macon with incumbent Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. The incumbents are locked in runoff races against Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock after none of the four received a sufficient majority of votes Nov. 3 to claim a seat.

A week earlier, Pence came to Augusta for a similar rally.

In Columbus

Pence spoke to a crowd of several hundred supporters at the airport. Pence told the crowd they have to win Georgia and save America with Georgia’s upcoming U.S. Senate races.

“With the strong support of David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, under the leadership of President Donald Trump, we rebuilt our military, we revived our economy, we secured our border, stood with law enforcement, and fought for life and liberty and the Constitution of the United States of America,” Pence said.

Pence also promised supporters that they will keep fighting until every legal vote is counted and every illegal vote is thrown out. He said if Georgians vote to send Perdue and Loeffler, then Georgians will have done more than its part to keep America great.

In Macon

Pence urged supporters to get to the polls and vote, asking them to hold the line in the Senate.

“We’re gonna keep fighting. We’re gonna keep fighting for every legal vote in America. And we’re going to keep fighting to hold the line in the United States Senate. We’re going to win Georgia and we’re going to save America,” he said.

Pence also said voters can have faith in the election system -- as he says they’re going to secure polls and drop boxes.

“But I want to encourage you to get out and exercise that vote. Do it as soon as you can,” he said.

“We’re watching. We’re going to secure the ballots. We’re gonna secure the drop boxes. And we are going to make sure every absentee ballot is counted for the people of Georgia. So don’t wait.”

From reports by WRDW/WAGT and WTVM