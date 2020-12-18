Advertisement

TikTok gives $1M to South Carolina State for scholarships

South Carolina State University
South Carolina State University(WRDW)
Published: Dec. 18, 2020
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - In an effort to support health care workers and students of color, TikTok has provided South Carolina State University with a $1 million gift.

South Carolina State, according to university officials, is one of 10 historically black colleges and universities to receive the donation from the social media service.

“We are grateful for this very generous gift from TikTok,” South Carolina State President James E. Clark said. “As an HBCU located in the rural South, we are mindful of the extraordinary need for healthcare professionals in a market where the number of African Americans with serious health disparities continue to tax our healthcare systems. This gift will allow SC State to continue to train bright men and women to fill the health disparity gaps in the region, state and nation, through our research in cancer disparities and other critical areas.”

The gift will help provide scholarships to minority students who are pursuing careers in health care.

