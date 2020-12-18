Suspended Bamberg County official withdraws request for bond hearing
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 5:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAMBERG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT)- A suspended Bamberg County councilman will stay behind bars after withdrawing his request for a bond hearing Thursday.
That bond hearing was supposed to be for federal charges Trent Kinard faces.
He’s accused of lying to buy a gun.
The complaint accuses Kinard of saying he was not under felony indictment and he was not subject of a protective order.
Those statements are not true.
Kinard faces seven felony charges, accused of sexually abusing children.
He could face 10 years in federal prison.
