Suspended Bamberg County official withdraws request for bond hearing

Trent Kinard
Trent Kinard(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 5:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAMBERG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT)- A suspended Bamberg County councilman will stay behind bars after withdrawing his request for a bond hearing Thursday.

That bond hearing was supposed to be for federal charges Trent Kinard faces.

He’s accused of lying to buy a gun.

The complaint accuses Kinard of saying he was not under felony indictment and he was not subject of a protective order.

Those statements are not true.

Kinard faces seven felony charges, accused of sexually abusing children.

He could face 10 years in federal prison.

