Sun Belt football championship game canceled

(KOLO)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 11:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — The Sun Belt Conference football championship game Saturday between No. 9 Coastal Carolina and No. 17 Louisiana-Lafayette was canceled Thursday because of a positive COVID-19 test within the Coastal Carolina program.

An entire position group would have been unavailable to play because of contact tracing. Both schools were in line for a New Year’s Six bowl spot with a victory.

