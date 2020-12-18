Sun Belt football championship game canceled

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — The Sun Belt Conference football championship game Saturday between No. 9 Coastal Carolina and No. 17 Louisiana-Lafayette was canceled Thursday because of a positive COVID-19 test within the Coastal Carolina program.

An entire position group would have been unavailable to play because of contact tracing. Both schools were in line for a New Year’s Six bowl spot with a victory.

