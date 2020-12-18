SRS updates: Employees share with community, receive honors and more

Here’s some of the latest news out of the Savannah River Site, which spans 310 square miles in Aiken, Allendale and Barnwell counties and employs more than 11,000 people:

Liquid waste contractor and employees give back to community

Savannah River Remediation employees came together this year as neighbors helping neighbors, even through the challenging time brought on by the pandemic.

Employees of the Savannah River Site liquid waste contractor raised $259,617 during the annual United Way fundraising campaign. The funds are distributed to local United Way agencies to help provide critical-need services to community members.

Even though most annual in-person fundraising events were canceled this year, employees were able to make a significant impact in the local lives of those who need it most, according to SRR President and Project Manager Phil Breidenbach.

Savannah River Remediation also:

Recently presented a $5,000 donation to Augusta Technical College. The money will help fund scholarships for the General Education Development diploma program, which offered through the Adult Education Program.

Donated $5,000 to the Salvation Army to support those in need in Aiken, Allendale, and Barnwell counties. SRR senior managers also spent a day ringing a Salvation Army bell at a local Walmart.

Received the George Lottier Rising Star Award during the Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council 2020 Spirit of Alliance Awards ceremony.

Company streamlines contingent job offer process for interns

Through a new hiring initiative, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions is offering high-performing, qualifying college and university interns contingent job offers up to a year before graduation when there is an available position.

After a thorough review of recruiting practices, the operations and management contractor at SRS eliminated processes that hindered the company’s ability to hire top talent and implemented new initiatives to efficiently fill the talent pipeline.

Francine Burroughs, SRNS talent acquisition and development manager, said: “In an effort to get the most experienced, best and brightest talent, we had to change the way we do business. The Streamline Hiring Initiative allows a hiring manager to offer a qualifying intern the opportunity to fill an available position upon graduation.”

Now, an intern can be converted to a full-service employee in as few as two weeks after graduation.

Salt waste processing facility project team honored

Members of the Savannah River Site salt waste processing facility project team received Secretary of Energy Appreciation Awards for completing the last major piece of the liquid waste treatment system at SRS.

Deputy Secretary of Energy Mark W. Menezes presented the awards as part of a visit to the SRS and the Savannah River National Laboratory.

“I am pleased to present the Secretary of Energy Appreciation Awards to the SWPF project team at the Savannah River Site,” Menezes said. “One of the many groundbreaking accomplishments taking place at the SRS is the start-up of the SWPF. This facility is a leap forward in the Department of Energy’s ability to tackle legacy nuclear tank waste, one of the largest and most challenging environmental risks.”

SWPF Federal Project Director Pam Marks received the Secretary’s Appreciation Award for Management Excellence in recognition of her superior performance, leadership, resilience, and tenacity.

The SWPF Integrated Project Team also received a Secretary’s Appreciation Award for superior performance toward obtaining approval for Critical Decision-4, Start of Operations or project completion for the SWPF.

Current COVID-19 numbers shared

As of Friday morning, 159 Savannah River Site employees were quarantined with COVID-19, according to spokeswoman Amy R. Boyette.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.