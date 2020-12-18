Advertisement

SC first lady Peggy McMaster tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(WRDW)
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gov. Henry McMaster’s wife has tested positive for COVID-19, the governor’s office said Friday.

First lady Peggy McMaster got a positive result from a “routine test” on Thursday. She is not experiencing any symptoms, officials said.

The governor was also tested Thursday and got a negative result, his office said.

Peggy McMaster will self-quarantine for 10 days as she monitors for symptoms and the governor will do the same for seven days while getting tested regularly. Officials said this follows guidance from the CDC.

“I’m happy to say that Peggy is feeling well, isn’t experiencing any symptoms at this time and is in good spirits,” said Gov. McMaster. “This shows us, once again, how contagious this virus truly is and how important it is that we follow the advice and recommendations of our public health officials. We are working closely with SCDHEC to ensure that we follow all of the recommended guidelines and that Peggy’s close contacts are notified.”

Gov. McMaster will work from home until his quarantine time is done.

The governor’s office said both he and the first lady were tested and had negative results Dec. 14 prior to attending a White House Christmas event and before meeting Vice President Mike Pence on Dec. 10.

