Roundball Classic, Evans Monterrey holiday tournament canceled

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Both the Richmond County Roundball Classic and Evans Monterrey holiday basketball tournaments have been canceled. Richmond County made the announcement on their athletics website Friday.

Both Columbia and Richmond counties are limiting their athletic events through the holiday break. Columbia County will resume their basketball season when school resumes. All Richmond County games were canceled Friday except for the Glenn Hills vs. Laney boys basketball game. That will be the last game for Richmond County public schools until Wednesday, December 30th.

