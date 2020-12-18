River region stays on record-setting roll for early voting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As we wrap up the first week of early in-person voting for the Jan. 5 Georgia Senate runoffs, the CSRA County saw another record-breaking number of voters.

In Richmond County, almost 1,800 people cast a ballot Thursday at the Bell Auditorium. That’s 300 more than the fourth day of early in-person voting for the Nov. 3 election.

Meanwhile, Columbia County election officials say nearly 3,000 voters showed up at both of its early voting locations. Officials say 8,000 people have also returned their absentee ballots.

In the runoffs, Republican incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler face Democratic challengers Jon Odssoff and Raphael Warnock after none of the four gained enough votes in the Nov. 3 general election to claim a seat.

The races have gained national attention because the outcome will determine which party controls the Senate.

Early voting schedule

RICHMOND COUNTY

Bell Auditorium, 712 Telfair St.

Dec. 14-18: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 19: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dec. 21-23: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 24-25: No voting

Dec. 28-31: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jan. 1: No voting

Robert Howard Community Center, 103 Diamond Lakes Way, Henry Brigham Community Center, 2463 Golden Camp Road and Warren Road Community Center, 300 Warren Road

Dec. 28-31: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jan. 1: No voting

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Building G-3 at the government complex in Evans and the old Euchee Creek Library in Grovetown

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays

Key information for voters

If you are voting by mail, you still have time to request an absentee ballot. If you chose not to mail in your ballot, secure drop boxes are already open in Richmond County at:

Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building, 535 Telfair St.

Robert Howard Community Center at Diamond Lakes Regional Park, 103 Diamond Lakes Way

Henry Brigham Community Center, 2463 Golden Camp Road

Warren Road Recreation Center, 300 Warren Road

Augusta Service Center, 3463 Peach Orchard Road

For those voting by mail, Ballot Trax allows them to check the status of their ballot. Once you sign up, notifications are sent to your phone every step of the way, from when your application is received to the moment your vote is counted.

Other things to know

All voters voting in person during advance voting must provide one of the six acceptable forms of photo identification.

Voters opting to vote in person are asked to wear a clean face covering

Due to social distancing requirements, only a certain number of voters can be inside each facility. Voting in person will likely take longer than normal under these circumstances.

Absentee ballot applications and sample ballots are available at the Board of Elections website at www.augustaga.gov/vote or at Georgia’s My Vote Page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov

