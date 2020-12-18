Residents in neighborhood rocked by barbershop shooting dealing with fallout

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For Claude Jones, the Harrisburg neighborhood is home, but he says it’s a home with a troubling past.

“There’s a lot of things that need to be done in this area, but, you know, can’t nobody do it all, and 2020 mainly it’s up to the people that live in this area,” Jones said.

Two suspects for the barbershop shooting are in custody , but Jones doesn’t feel any better.

“I still feel the same way,” Jones said. “I still feel like it’s unsafe for a lot of people.”

When you take a walk around the barbershop, you can see why the community doesn’t really feel like they can relax. The signs of a shooting are still all around, including evidence tape still left on the doorway. The shooting happened weeks ago; its impact seems like it’s here to stay.

“It makes everybody feel uncomfortable,” Jones said. “It should. If it don’t, something’s wrong.”

We’re learning one of the suspects, Kazarie Middleton, was in the passenger side of a car pulled over yesterday. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says he had a .380-caliber handgun on him -- one they believe is stolen.

They weren’t able to tell us whether the gun was related to the barbershop shooting.

Meanwhile, there is progress in the nightclub shooting in Aiken and the death of a 77-year-old woman in Barnwell. Police tell us they believe the cases are connected, but won’t say how.

Right now, Dustin Williamson is a suspect in both. we found Williamson pleaded guilty to armed robbery in 2018. He currently faces a weapons charge from April. Police tell us his vehicle was recovered by Calhoun County. The sheriff’s office says the vehicle matches the description of the car seen leaving the Seventh Lounge.

But despite some new suspects behind bars, it’s still difficult to sleep easy.

“There’s probably some people out here that’s capable of doing the same thing,” Jones said.

