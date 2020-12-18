Rep. Joe Cunningham cracks open a beer in House farewell

WASHINGTON (WCSC) - In his farewell speech on the U.S. House floor, Rep. Joe Cunningham fired verbal jabs at some of his colleagues and ended by opening a can of beer in a salute to them.

Cunningham, who lost his first re-election bid to state Rep. Nancy Mace in November, criticized partisanship that he said was designed to protect politicians and not the nation. He posted his brief speech on his official Facebook page.

“Here in Washington, D.C., bipartisanship and civility seem to be the exception and not the rule,” Cunningham said in Thursday’s speech. “In my short tenure, I’ve been disappointed with a lot that I’ve encountered. I’ve seen members consistently put their party ahead of their own people.”

He said he witnessed his colleagues “embracing conspiracy theories or arguments detached from reality while knowing better and sometimes admitting so privately.”

“I’ve seen members mock the president behind his back and praise him to his face, loathe him in private and worship him on television,” he said. “I’ve seen them intentionally spread misinformation and lies, flirt with white supremacists and pander to the most extreme voices in our society.”

He called it a form of “self-preservation” from people he says are “more interested in protecting themselves and their party than protecting our country, more interested in keeping their job than doing their job.”

“Such reckless and selfish behavior is creating a system where most politicians can’t lose, and most Americans can’t win,” he said. “And when it’s time to tackle the greatest challenges before us, our leaders cannot even agree on the problems, let alone the solutions.”

Cunningham told his colleagues the other side is not the enemy.

“The enemy is the stubbornness of our own biases,” he said. “The enemy is a political system that seeks to divide us for sport. Let’s fight back, and not each other. Our country is facing some serious issues right now. And our country would be much better served if Democrats and Republicans could come together.”

He ended with a story about his grandfather who he said always told him you can get through almost any problem if you actually sit down with somebody and have a beer together.

“I’ve been trying to work with people since the first day I got here. I won’t ever stop reaching across the aisle, or trying to work with one another, or sitting down and having a beer and listen to each other,” he said. “For the betterment of this country. We have to come together. We have to sit down and listen to each other, and maybe even have a beer.”

At that point, he pulled what appeared to be a beer can from inside his jacket and opened it.

“In the spirit of bipartisanship and cooperation, I raise this glass, my colleagues both Democrats and Republicans,” he said.

It was nearly two years ago when Cunningham, who had only recently been sworn into office, found himself in hot water when he tried to take a six-pack of beer onto the House floor to give to a colleague and was told that was against House rules.

Cunningham pulled one of the biggest upsets in 2018 when he became the first Democrat to flip a U.S. House seat from Republicans in South Carolina since 1986. National Republicans started targeting his seat just days after his election in the hopes of regaining a majority in the House.

After Cunningham’s speech, Mace posted a video on her Twitter page opening a can of beer and saying, “I’ll drink to that.”

