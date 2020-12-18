Advertisement

R3 Initiative aims to get young adults hunting

R3 partners are focusing on adults 18-25 to be the next generation of hunters that keeps the conservation effort going.
By Riley Hale
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hunting participation has gone down across the country the past few decades, but there has been a recent surge thanks to the R3 program.

Recruit, retain, and reactivate are the three pillars of the R3 program. Georgia was the first state to hire an R3 coordinator, but it has now caught on across the country.

Travis Sumner, the Hunting and Heritage Center and Habitat manager for the National Wild Turkey Federation, said, “it was just amazing how things took off and how it’s growing and growing. And it is not just in Georgia and South Carolina, but across the United States”.

Multiple organizations are involved on a private and state level to get more young professionals between 18-25 hunting. Research done by R3 over the years shows earing organic is one of the biggest reasons for this age group learning how to hunt. R3 has multiple programs like Field to Fork, Academics Afield, and even an all women program.

Mike Worley, President and CEO of Georgia Wildlife Federation, said, “we’re doing all types of things to engage the women and include them in ways that they haven’t been included in the past”.

These programs teach people how to hunt, but the main goal is conservation. “Hunting is a part of wildlife management. If folks are not hunting, fishing and taking care of the number then eventually they’ll go away”, added Sumner.

More hunting and fishing licenses sold also equals more federal funding for conservation and habitat management. Sumner says, “there’s a lot of ways to get involved to make sure and insure the R3 movement the initiative continues and we’re after the next generation of hunters so future generations after we leave can enjoy the outdoors”.

