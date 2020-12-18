Advertisement

Pence to receive COVID-19 vaccine at White House

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 6:33 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) - Vice President Mike Pence will be receiving the coronavirus vaccine Friday morning, soon to be followed by members of Congress.

Pence and his wife Karen will receive their vaccinations at the White House, followed by Surgeon General Jerome Adams, on live television.

Vice President Mike Pence will receive his coronavirus vaccination Friday.
Vice President Mike Pence will receive his coronavirus vaccination Friday.(Source: Pool/CNN/file)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have both announced they will get the vaccine within days.

All members of Congress are eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on the orders of the capitol attending physician.

According to protocol, representatives and senators are considered to be part of essential operations for the continuity of the government, but they will have to make an appointment first.

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to get his first COVID-19 vaccination early next week.

President Donald Trump, who has already had coronavirus, won’t get it until it’s recommended by doctors.

The White House medical team said Trump is still receiving the benefits of the monoclonal antibody cocktail he was given during his hospital stay.

We are continuing to see a widespread increase in rates of COVID-19 cases in the United States. Looking at the number of...

Posted by CDC on Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews work to repair a water main break early Dec. 17, 2020, in North Augusta.
North Augusta water customers face boil order until 6 a.m. Friday
A 25-year-old Saint Matthews man has been charged in connection with a nightclub shooting that...
25-year-old charged in connection with Aiken nightclub killing
Carol Sweeny lost her son Dustin to COVID-19.
‘Take it serious’: Son’s death spurs mom to urge COVID-19 safety
Republicans in the 12th Congressional District are suing Georgia Secretary of State Brad...
Judge in Augusta dismisses GOP lawsuit over election process
Cory Whisnant
Deputies seek information about theft suspect

Latest News

A healthcare worker finishes up organizing COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru testing center...
Winter travel raises more fears of viral spread
Georgia election sticker
River region stays on record-setting roll for early voting
Trent Kinard
Suspended Bamberg County official withdraws request for bond hearing
Parents of the missing Government Science secondary school students wait for news on their...
Freed Nigerian schoolboys welcomed after week of captivity