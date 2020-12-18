North Augusta boil order has been lifted

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A boil order was lifted Friday for North Augusta water customers after it was imposed when a water main broke the day before.

All city water customers were advised to vigorously boil their water for at least three full minutes prior to using it for drinking, cooking or ice.

The order was issued after a ruptured water main near Pisgah Road caused a loss of pressure and water service to some customers.

There was no confirmed contamination of the water system, but the loss of pressure creates that potential.

