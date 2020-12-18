Advertisement

Indians manager Francona says team’s name change “correct”

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona watches from the dugout in the fourth inning of a...
Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona watches from the dugout in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday, May 28, 2017, in Cleveland. The Indians won 10-1. (AP Photo/David Dermer)(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — Manager Terry Francona praised the Cleveland Indians for trying to “do the right thing” by changing their name. Francona complimented the team’s decision to drop its name after 105 years, a switch that came after months of internal discussions and meetings with numerous groups.

Francona said he’s proud of the team’s decision to “do something that is correct.”

The team announced its decision on Monday, ending a process that began even before owner Paul Dolan’s announcement in July that the club would do a thorough review of its name.

The team will be called Indians for at least one more season until a new name is chosen.

