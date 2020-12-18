Indians manager Francona says team’s name change “correct”

CLEVELAND (AP) — Manager Terry Francona praised the Cleveland Indians for trying to “do the right thing” by changing their name. Francona complimented the team’s decision to drop its name after 105 years, a switch that came after months of internal discussions and meetings with numerous groups.

Francona said he’s proud of the team’s decision to “do something that is correct.”

The team announced its decision on Monday, ending a process that began even before owner Paul Dolan’s announcement in July that the club would do a thorough review of its name.

The team will be called Indians for at least one more season until a new name is chosen.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.