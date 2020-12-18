Homicide detective helps families during this holiday season

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There were 41 homicides in Richmond County this year -- 41 families whose lives were changed forever.

But today, one Richmond County homicide detective is trying to make the holidays a little brighter for those families.

Holiday giving might mean a little more to families who have had so much taken.

“I lost my kid’s father,” Lakeisha Owens said.

For Richmond County homicide detective Lucas Grant he knows what it’s like to lose, too.

“I lost my father to a homicide and to know that you have not only your family and friend’s support -- but the support of that person who may have worked that case -- it goes a long way,” Grant said.

It’s why he’s giving back to six Richmond County kids who have lost a loved one to homicide this year.

“I wanted to truly be an impact for families, not only through the work that we do on each investigation, but I wanted to build a bond with them,” Grant said.

Helping them navigate the holidays with one fewer seat at the table.

“I don’t mind taking them out for lunch, dinner, anything that they may need, I want them to know that they can call us,” Grant said.

He says he hopes the gifts give a smile to someone who may not have had many smiles this year, going beyond a job title to make a difference in a child’s life.

“I got a jacket,” Four-year-old Mikhisyn Hayes said. “I got shoes.”

“It took me a long time to kind of build myself up to come. Cause the last time was kind of difficult when I was here,” Owens said.

This is the third year Lucas Grant has done this, but with more donations this year, he was able to help more families than he ever has before.

