Have you seen these missing people in the Augusta area?

From left: Alexis Nicole McFall and Emanuel Williams
From left: Alexis Nicole McFall and Emanuel Williams
By Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for missing people in separate cases:

Alexis Nicole McFall

Alexis Nicole McFall, 16, has red hair and blue eyes, is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds.

She was last seen Wednesday in the 3000 block of Deans Bridge Road.

She had run away Dec. 15 and been found in the 700 block of East Robinson Avenue in Grovetown on the same day, authorities said.

She has colored her hair burgundy and is possibly wearing a pink hoodie.

Anyone with information is urged to call Investigator Ronald Sylvester at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-821-1048 or 706-821-1080.

Emanuel Williams

Emanuel Williams, 56, was last seen by his family before Thanksgiving in the 2000 block of Willhaven Drive.

He is homeless and has been seen in the area of Broad Street downtown on several occasions in recent weeks.

If you have any information on Williams, contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at 706-821-1048 or 706-821-1080.

