Georgia surpasses 500,000 virus cases, two-state sees record numbers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Both Georgia and South Carolina health departments have reported another set of record-breaking COVID-19 daily case numbers.

The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reported 6,149 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, Dec. 18, and 38 new COVID-19 deaths.

This brings the total to 500,265 confirmed cases reported in the state since the pandemic began. A total of 9,396 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported across the state.

Across the river in the Palmetto State, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced a new record high of daily cases with 3,648. There are also 28 new COVID-19 related deaths.

This brings the total number of people with confirmed cases to 247,361, and confirmed deaths to 4,512.

Of the 28 deaths reported, three actually date back to July, August and October, DHEC reported.

