Falcons’ Julio Jones out another game with ailing hamstring

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) is hit by Jacksonville Jaguars safety Ronnie...
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) is hit by Jacksonville Jaguars safety Ronnie Harrison (36) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)(John Amis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Julio Jones’ lingering hamstring injury will keep him out of the Atlanta Falcons’ final home game of the season.

The team announced that Jones won’t play in Sunday’s game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 4-9 Falcons also ruled out safety Riccardo Allen with a concussion, cornerback Darqueze Dennard because of a quad injury and defensive tackle Marlon Davidson with a knee issue.

This will be the fifth game that Jones has missed with the hamstring issue, which first struck in Week 3. He is assured of playing the second-fewest games of his 10-year career.

