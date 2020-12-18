Advertisement

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Chilly lows next few mornings. Next chance for rain expected this weekend.
By Tim Strong
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 5:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clear and cold with lows dipping to the 20s and low 30s this morning. Winds will be out of the west-northwest between 5-10 mph.

Low temperatures the next few mornings are expected to be near or below freezing.
Low temperatures the next few mornings are expected to be near or below freezing.(WRDW)

Staying dry again today with highs in the mid 50s. Sunny skies finally return to the region and are expected all day long. Winds will be out of the north between 5-10 mph.

Saturday morning is expected to be the coldest morning over the next 7 days with lows down in the upper 20s. Saturday still looks dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and slightly warmer highs in the upper 50s. Winds will be out of the southeast between 3-8 mph.

A few showers are possible late Saturday into early Sunday morning ahead of our next front moving through Monday. Some of these showers could linger into Sunday morning. Lows early Sunday are expected to remain in the low 40s.

A few morning showers are possible Sunday, but later in the afternoon looks mostly dry for the CSRA. Highs on Sunday are expected to finally reach the 60s again, even though it will be the low 60s. Rain chances will increase again Sunday night into Monday as the front finally pushes eastward through the region.

Showers are expected to remain possible into Monday as the system gradually moves off the Southeast coast. High on Monday will continue to be a little warmer and reach the mid to low 60s in the afternoon.

Looking dry Tuesday and Wednesday next week with highs above normal in the mid 60s. Skies are expected to be generally sunny.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews work to repair a water main break early Dec. 17, 2020, in North Augusta.
North Augusta water customers face boil order until 6 a.m. Friday
A 25-year-old Saint Matthews man has been charged in connection with a nightclub shooting that...
25-year-old charged in connection with Aiken nightclub killing
Carol Sweeny lost her son Dustin to COVID-19.
‘Take it serious’: Son’s death spurs mom to urge COVID-19 safety
Republicans in the 12th Congressional District are suing Georgia Secretary of State Brad...
Judge in Augusta dismisses GOP lawsuit over election process
Cory Whisnant
Deputies seek information about theft suspect

Latest News

Lows down near freezing the next few mornings. Rain possible by Saturday night.
Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Warming Trend Through Next Week
Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong
Warming Trend Through Next Week
Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong
Cold and Rainy
Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong