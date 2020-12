AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta firefighters responded Friday morning to a residential structure fire.

The fire was reported just before 7:20 a.m. in the 2200 block of Travis Road.

Arriving firefighters reported heavy smoke coming from the single-wide mobile home.

All occupants were out of the building, according to crews at the scene.

