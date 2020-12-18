COVID-stricken CSRA hospitals continue fight as Christmas approaches

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - AU Health says they’re nearing hospitalization numbers like the ones seen during our peak in July. Health officials say the risk has never been higher for the community.

Just look across the country as many hospitals overwhelmed. It’s now no different here at home.

“I worked 14 days straight at the hospital, so when we work like this, we are pretty much consumed by this,” Dr. Ioana Chirca at University Hospital said.

Chirca says it’s been a record-breaking week for University Hospital. They’re hovering around 123 patients who are either hospitalized with COVID or under investigation for suspected COVID.

“We continue to be able to offer standard of care and proper care to our patients,” Chirca said.

They’re opening a third negative air pressure COVID unit at their main hospital to help handle these cases.

“Really the risk has never been higher,” Dr. Phillip Coule said. “We have more cases occurring now than we have ever had.”

Coule says they’re creating overflow COVID treatment areas. But one big hurdle is getting patients released either to nursing homes or post-COVID care.

”At times it occupies as many as 25 to 30 beds in the hospital, while insurance companies are waiting or delaying approving for that patient to go,” Coule said.

That as health care officials say many in the community, including some churches, are giving up on precautions or protecting one another.

“It’s kind of disheartening when you see so much death and so much illness and so much suffering,” Chirca said. “We will never give up on people no matter what happens on the outside.”

Coule says they are looking into more opportunities for creating additional space for this surge. Because health officials believe it will only get worse after Christmas.

