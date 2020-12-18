Community Foundation gives $585,000 to 48 local nonprofits
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Community Foundation for the Central Savannah River Area has awarded $585,000 in grants to 48 nonprofit agencies.
“Each of these nonprofit agencies meets the pressing and evolving needs of our community and impacts the lives of the individuals they serve across education, youth enrichment, health, the environment, the arts, culture and history, as well as people in need,” the foundation said in a news release announcing the recipients.
The grants are made available through the foundation’s community grants fund, which is primarily supported by the Masters Tournament.
“With the challenges that 2020 has provided, these dollars, and the causes they support are more important than ever,” said the foundation’s Faye Hargrove.
2021 Community Grant Award recipients
- 100 Black Men of Augusta Inc. – $15,000
- 143 Ministries International Inc. – $14,900
- ACTS (Area Churches Together Serving) – $10,500
- Aiken Technical College Foundation – $10,500
- Apparo Academy – $10,500
- Augusta Dream Center – $15,000
- Augusta Jewish Museum Inc. – $15,000
- Augusta Rescue Mission – $8,400
- Augusta Symphony Inc. – $15,000
- Augusta Training Shop – $15,000
- Center for New Beginnings – $15,000
- Child Enrichment Inc. – $10,500
- Chisholm Leadership Academy Inc. – $8,400
- Christ Community Health Services Augusta – $10,500
- Communities in Schools of Augusta Richmond County, Inc. (CISARC) – $10,500
- Communities in Schools of Burke County – Family Connection, Inc. – $10,500
- E3 Foundation, Inc. – $10,500
- Family Connection of Columbia County Inc. – $15,000
- Foundation for Public Schools in Edgefield County – $10,500
- Foundation of Wesley Woods – $15,000
- GAP Ministries of Augusta Inc. – $15,000
- Georgia Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities Inc. – $7,305
- Gertrude Herbert Institute of Art – $15,000
- Golden Harvest Food Bank Inc. – $10,500
- Hands to Paws Inc. – $15,000
- Historic Augusta Inc. – $10,500
- Hope for Augusta – $15,000
- Hope House Inc. – $15,000
- Imagination Station Children’s Museum of Augusta – $4,200
- Imani Group Inc. – $15,000
- Jessye Norman School of the Arts Inc. – $10,500
- Jo-Nathan Foundation – $15,000
- Kids Restart Inc. – $15,000
- Le Chat Noir, Inc. – $10,500
- MACH Academy Inc. – $10,500
- Mental Health America of Aiken County – $11,000
- Miracle Making Ministries Inc. – $10,500
- Old Fella Burke County Animal Rescue Inc. – $10,500
- Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Center – $8,840
- Overflow Foundation – $15,000
- Reach Out and Read Georgia – $10,500
- RECing Crew – $15,000
- ReStart Augusta Inc. – $12,000
- The Senior Citizens Council of Greater Augusta and the CSRA, Georgia Inc. – $10,500
- St. Vincent de Paul Society Georgia – $10,500
- Successteam – $15,000
- Turn Back the Block – $10,500
- University of South Carolina Aiken – $15,000
