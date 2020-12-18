Community Foundation gives $585,000 to 48 local nonprofits

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Community Foundation for the Central Savannah River Area has awarded $585,000 in grants to 48 nonprofit agencies.

“Each of these nonprofit agencies meets the pressing and evolving needs of our community and impacts the lives of the individuals they serve across education, youth enrichment, health, the environment, the arts, culture and history, as well as people in need,” the foundation said in a news release announcing the recipients.

The grants are made available through the foundation’s community grants fund, which is primarily supported by the Masters Tournament.

“With the challenges that 2020 has provided, these dollars, and the causes they support are more important than ever,” said the foundation’s Faye Hargrove.

2021 Community Grant Award recipients

100 Black Men of Augusta Inc. – $15,000

143 Ministries International Inc. – $14,900

ACTS (Area Churches Together Serving) – $10,500

Aiken Technical College Foundation – $10,500

Apparo Academy – $10,500

Augusta Dream Center – $15,000

Augusta Jewish Museum Inc. – $15,000

Augusta Rescue Mission – $8,400

Augusta Symphony Inc. – $15,000

Augusta Training Shop – $15,000

Center for New Beginnings – $15,000

Child Enrichment Inc. – $10,500

Chisholm Leadership Academy Inc. – $8,400

Christ Community Health Services Augusta – $10,500

Communities in Schools of Augusta Richmond County, Inc. (CISARC) – $10,500

Communities in Schools of Burke County – Family Connection, Inc. – $10,500

E3 Foundation, Inc. – $10,500

Family Connection of Columbia County Inc. – $15,000

Foundation for Public Schools in Edgefield County – $10,500

Foundation of Wesley Woods – $15,000

GAP Ministries of Augusta Inc. – $15,000

Georgia Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities Inc. – $7,305

Gertrude Herbert Institute of Art – $15,000

Golden Harvest Food Bank Inc. – $10,500

Hands to Paws Inc. – $15,000

Historic Augusta Inc. – $10,500

Hope for Augusta – $15,000

Hope House Inc. – $15,000

Imagination Station Children’s Museum of Augusta – $4,200

Imani Group Inc. – $15,000

Jessye Norman School of the Arts Inc. – $10,500

Jo-Nathan Foundation – $15,000

Kids Restart Inc. – $15,000

Le Chat Noir, Inc. – $10,500

MACH Academy Inc. – $10,500

Mental Health America of Aiken County – $11,000

Miracle Making Ministries Inc. – $10,500

Old Fella Burke County Animal Rescue Inc. – $10,500

Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Center – $8,840

Overflow Foundation – $15,000

Reach Out and Read Georgia – $10,500

RECing Crew – $15,000

ReStart Augusta Inc. – $12,000

The Senior Citizens Council of Greater Augusta and the CSRA, Georgia Inc. – $10,500

St. Vincent de Paul Society Georgia – $10,500

Successteam – $15,000

Turn Back the Block – $10,500

University of South Carolina Aiken – $15,000

