City leaders spread voting message alongside rapper Common

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Imagine opening your door to see Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. and Common the rapper.

“Fired up ready to go.”

As we end day four of early voting in Georgia, Mayor Davis, activist Common and other leaders walked through Augusta today, reminding people the power of their vote.

“To see it happening and the change and the transition going on in the south, in Georgia, is an example to what this country actually can be and what we talked about it being,” Common said.

“God has called us, and is looking at Georgia for this moment in time,” GOTV State Director Dee Dawkins Hagler said. “...Because eyes have not seen it, eyes have not heard what’s getting ready to happen in this election.”

It all comes down to how many people show up to the polls.

A study by the Econofact Network found in the 2016 election, 46 percent of people in low-income families voted compared to 86 percent of high-income families. The study cites lack of voter resources, lack of transportation, and what they call voter suppression tactics most commonly faced by people of color.

“I want all our brothers and sisters to know that your vote is important. ...Voting is the act of saying I’m going to move some things forward,” Common said.

And that’s why Black PAC and Common knocked on doors in Laney Walker and Harrisburg today to encourage voters.

“It was amazing. I was not expecting, really wasn’t, but I am happy that I was home and answered the door,” Voter Rose Black said.

“It was one of the best experiences I’ve ever had in my life, just to go around and go to people’s homes and see people encouraged to go out and vote...,” Common said.

One single knock, turned to a surprise and a vote for the future.

