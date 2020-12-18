Advertisement

Augusta city staff sets record with coat drive for kids

The city of Augusta information technology department collected these coats to be donated to...
The city of Augusta information technology department collected these coats to be donated to Child Enrichment.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Augusta collected a record number of coats for children during a drive that concluded this week.

The drive was launched before Thanksgiving by the Augusta information technology department with a friendly challenge to other city departments and offices of elected officials.

The drive yielded more than 400 coats to donate to the Child Enrichment nonprofit. The previous single-highest donation to Child Enrichment was 250 coats three years ago by a local business.

The coats from this latest drive were to be presented to Child Enrichment this morning in the information technology office at 535 Telfair St.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

