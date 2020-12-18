Augusta city staff sets record with coat drive for kids

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Augusta collected a record number of coats for children during a drive that concluded this week.

The drive was launched before Thanksgiving by the Augusta information technology department with a friendly challenge to other city departments and offices of elected officials.

The drive yielded more than 400 coats to donate to the Child Enrichment nonprofit. The previous single-highest donation to Child Enrichment was 250 coats three years ago by a local business.

The coats from this latest drive were to be presented to Child Enrichment this morning in the information technology office at 535 Telfair St.

