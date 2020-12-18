Advertisement

Atlanta United hires Argentina’s Gabriel Heinze as new coach

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Hoping to recreate the success of its first coach, Atlanta United hs hired Argentina’s Gabriel Heinze to manage the Five Stripes. He takes over a club that endured a miserable season just two years after winning the MLS Cup championship.

The 42-year-old Heinze spent the last two-plus seasons leading Velez Sarsfield in Argentina’s top division. He becomes the fourth head coach in Atlanta United history, succeeding interim coach Stephen Glass.

Heinze played under United’s first coach, Tata Martino, and is expected to return to the attacking style that worked so well in the franchise’s first two seasons

