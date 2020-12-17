Advertisement

Wisconsin teen decks out car with Christmas lights

By WLUK Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WLUK) - A Wisconsin teen is getting into the spirit of Christmas by decking out his car with Christmas lights.

Tyler Kamholz said he got the idea to cover his car in lights from a YouTube video.

Tyler’s dad, Larry Kamholz, said he “was not a fan of it.”

Kamholz is a retired police officer and knew exactly the trouble Tyler could get in by turning his car into something Clark Griswold would be proud of.

A state trooper pulled Tyler over for the lights, but he only received a warning and with help from the trooper, a bump to his social media following.

“She asked for a picture and she took a picture. It ended up on Facebook,” he said.

FEELING FESTIVE? A trooper in the Northeast Region recently stopped this car. Although she gave them credit for the...

Posted by Wisconsin State Patrol on Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Kamholz said that they have gotten requests from nursing homes and neighborhood associations that want Tyler to drive by with his festive car.

“It’s moving just to see the joy and happiness of the lights on the car,” Kamholz said.

Wisconsin law says cars can only have white or amber-colored lights on the front and rear lights can only be red. Any other color could result in a $200 fine.

Copyright 2020 WLUK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the scene where officers are investigating a death in North Augusta.
Authorities trying to learn identity of woman found dead in North Augusta
Hunter Chase Powell
Burke County 12-year-old found after overnight search
Republicans in the 12th Congressional District are suing Georgia Secretary of State Brad...
12th District Republicans suing Georgia election chief’s office
(Source: WRDW)
Giving gruesome details, family sues Augusta nursing home over death
The first VA frontline staff member, Amy Larsh, a Registered Nurse, recieves the vaccine.
First doses of COVID-19 vaccine given in Augusta

Latest News

It is Christmas on wheels for a teen in Wisconsin who decked out his car with lights
Early voting turnout for runoffs breaks record
Day 3 of early voting brings record-breaking numbers to the polls
Early voting turnout for runoffs breaks record
Early voting turnout for runoffs break records
An employee of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccines...
US angling to secure more of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine