‘Take it serious’: Mother stresses COVID-19 precautions after son’s death

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You always remember the first week, birthday, or holiday without them.

“It’s hard,” Carol Sweeny said. “It’s been really, really, really sad. Wishing he was here.”

Christmas for Sweeny will not be nearly as merry without her son, Dustin. The 34-year-old died from COVID-19 this summer.

“One of his friends told me that the last time she seen him, he was like ‘Uh, you’ve got a tail light out.’ She said, ‘Yeah, I know.’ He said, ‘Pull over, I’m going to fix it right now.’ He was just that type of person,” Sweeny said.

Dustin’s death is one of the more than 200 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Augusta. One of the more than 200 reasons city officials and local frontline workers are urging the public to not grow weary of COVID-19 safety measures.

“Whether it’s at AU or University, the number of COVID-19 patients that are being hospitalized in Augusta alone are significant,” Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. said.

With Thanksgiving behind us and Christmas ahead of us, the numbers have already reached some of the highest peaks ever.

University Hospital reported nearly 120 patients, with an average stay as high as eight days. They’re opening additional COVID-19 units too.

The numbers are also persistent across the area, but places like Doctors Hospital say the majority of its patients are in ICU.

“Going crazy, you know? I didn’t know that when I dropped him off that was going to be the last time I saw him,” Sweeny said.

“Take it serious. It’s a serious thing -- killing people. It doesn’t matter you can be old or young. It’s just a horrible virus,” she said.

While a socially distant Christmas may not be ideal, officials argue it must be a local priority. Even with the vaccine providing hope, the timeline for the general public to get hands-on it is still uncertain.

“It took time to get where we are now. I can only pray that this vaccine will save other lives,” Sweeny said.

She says the father of four died within a matter of nine days of his first fever.

Doctors told the family his heart could not handle the virus.

Despite her own loss, Sweeny says, if we stay vigilant, there is so much to gain.

“It’s hard, but my strength comes from the good Lord,” she said.

