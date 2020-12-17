Republicans step up the visits in Georgia runoff battle

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more details about a local campaign visit planned by Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

The Republican who’s locked in a runoff race will be at Evans Towne Center Park from 1-2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Many eyes outside Georgia are on her runoff battle and that of fellow Republican incumbent David Perdue. They are facing off against Democrats Raphel Warnock and Jon Ossoff after none of the four got a sufficient majority of votes in the Nov. 3 election to claim a seat.

The outcome of the runoff will determine which party controls the Senate.

In addition to the campaign tours by the candidates, the race is drawing big names to the state. President-elect Joe Biden came to Atlanta this week to campaign for the Democrats.

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence is heading back to Georgia today for his second visit in a week.

He will be holding two rallies — one in Columbus and one in Macon.

Pence will highlight the accomplishments of the trump administration and rally for Perdue and Loeffler.

He came to Augusta last week.

Meanwhile, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz is coming to our area Friday.

He’s hosting a rally as part of his “Save America Tour” at the Columbia County Republican headquarters on Columbia Road.

Rep. Jody Hice will join him in the event that will start at 8:30 a.m.

