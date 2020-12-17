Rep. Joe Wilson tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Wednesday, Congressman Joe Wilson announced he tested positive for COVID-19.

“I will be taking all necessary precautions, as directed by the House Physician, including quarantining through the Christmas holiday,” Wilson said in a statement Wednesday.

Wilson said he feels fine and does not have any symptoms. He also stressed the importance of taking the necessary steps to slow the spread of the virus.

