Rep. Joe Wilson tests positive for COVID-19

In this image from video, Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., speaks on the floor of the House of...
In this image from video, Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., speaks on the floor of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, April 23, 2020. (House Television via AP)((Source: AP))
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 7:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Wednesday, Congressman Joe Wilson announced he tested positive for COVID-19.

“I will be taking all necessary precautions, as directed by the House Physician, including quarantining through the Christmas holiday,” Wilson said in a statement Wednesday.

Wilson said he feels fine and does not have any symptoms. He also stressed the importance of taking the necessary steps to slow the spread of the virus.

