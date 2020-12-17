Pick up meals at Golden Harvest’s final mobile markets

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest will be hosting its final Mobile Markets before Christmas this Saturday, Dec. 19.

The food bank will have enough food boxes prepared to feed 1,000 families in Georgia and 700 families in South Carolina.

SOUTH CAROLINA LOCATION

Golden Harvest’s Aiken warehouse located at 81 Capital Drive in Aiken

Open from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

South Carolina residents can pick up boxes of nonperishable food items, frozen meat, dairy products and produce. Up to 700 families will be able to pick up meals.

View on Facebook for more information.

GEORGIA LOCATION

Golden Harvest’s Augusta warehouse located at 3310 Commerce Drive, Augusta

Open from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (noon)

Up to 1,000 GA families can pick up boxes of shelf-stable food items and frozen meat

View on Facebook for more information.

