Persons of interest sought in Orangeburg shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Orangeburg County investigators are seeking persons of interest in a fatal shooting that occurred earlier this week.

“We have a photo of a vehicle that was reportedly seen in the area several times prior to this shooting,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “It’s not a great photo but if you have any knowledge of who may have been inside the car, please let us know.”

According to the sheriff, on Monday, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were sent to a residence on Myers Road where a caller stated someone in the home had been shot.

Investigators arrived to find a 49-year-old male lying on the floor just inside the doorway with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

A witness inside the home told investigators just before 9:00 p.m. the victim responded to a knock at the door. It was when the victim opened the door that he was shot, according to the report.

Investigators also found what appeared to be several bullet holes on the outside of the residence.

Residents in the area told investigators they reportedly saw a light-colored vehicle several times throughout the day. That vehicle is pictured above.

If anyone has any knowledge of the vehicle, its occupants or the incident, they are urged to contact the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Callers using Crimestoppers are encouraged to utilize the P3 Tips app or submit a web tip by going to CrimeSC.com and click Submit a Tip.

