Orangeburg County schools to go fully virtual after holiday break

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the Orangeburg County School District have announced they will be returning to virtual learning after winter break.

Students will begin virtual learning on Jan. 5.

District leaders anticipate that some in-person instruction through a hybrid model will be available beginning Jan. 19.

Families who would like to enroll their children in Orangeburg Online and remain fully virtual for the spring semester are encouraged to complete enrollment information to secure their child’s place.

