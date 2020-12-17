Advertisement

North Augusta water main closes road, spurs boil order

Crews work to repair a water main break early Dec. 17, 2020, in North Augusta.
Crews work to repair a water main break early Dec. 17, 2020, in North Augusta.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 5:52 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a water main break, the city of North Augusta advises the customers to vigorously boil their water for at least three full minutes prior to using it for drinking or cooking.

A ruptured water main near Pisgah Road resulted in a loss of pressure and water service to some customers.

It was reported at 2:45 a.m., and crews were working before dawn to get it under control. Crews expect to be done by mid-morning, or noon at the latest.

There has been no confirmed contamination of the water system, but the loss of pressure creates the potential.

As a precautionary measure, the city says customers should vigorously boil their water prior to drinking or cooking with it until notified otherwise. Also, any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be consumed.

Pisgah Road is closed, and morning commuters should avoid the area of Pisgah and Five Notch roads.

