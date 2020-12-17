NCAA allows blanket waivers for all transfers immediately

(AP) - The NCAA’s Division I Council has granted blanket waivers for all athletes to play immediately.

The NCAA’s announcement includes all Division I sports, but is contingent on certain criteria being met. Transfers previously were required to sit out a season unless granted a waiver by the NCAA.

The NCAA had decided on waivers on a case-by-case basis, but had been more lenient during the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision should have an immediate impact on basketball programs, with some transfers becoming eligible for games on Wednesday

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.