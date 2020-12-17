Advertisement

NCAA allows blanket waivers for all transfers immediately

The NCAA has released its latest guidance to help member schools navigate competition during...
The NCAA has released its latest guidance to help member schools navigate competition during the pandemic.(Source: NCAA)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - The NCAA’s Division I Council has granted blanket waivers for all athletes to play immediately.

The NCAA’s announcement includes all Division I sports, but is contingent on certain criteria being met. Transfers previously were required to sit out a season unless granted a waiver by the NCAA.

The NCAA had decided on waivers on a case-by-case basis, but had been more lenient during the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision should have an immediate impact on basketball programs, with some transfers becoming eligible for games on Wednesday

