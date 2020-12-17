Hearing set today in Augusta over election process

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A federal judge in Augusta will hear arguments today in a new lawsuit challenging Georgia’s election processes.

The 12th Congressional District Republican Committee filed it against Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

The suit seeks to stop the practice of opening absentee ballots before Election Day.

The committee also wants to stop the use of ballot drop-boxes, saying they enable voter fraud.

Arguments begin at 10 a.m.

Raffensperger’s office has been the target as of late by fellow Georgia Republicans such as Sen. Kelly Loeffler, Sen. David Perdue and President Donald Trump himself.

All claim through various means that the integrity of the Nov. 3 election was questionable after President-elect Joe Biden won the Peach State by just over 12,000 ballots.

Raffensperger has repeatedly defended his office, pointing out that Biden’s margin of victory in Georgia has not changed despite three counts of the state’s ballots from the election.

