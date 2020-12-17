Greenbrier senior creates driver course following death of three teens

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Braden Lewis is a senior at Greenrbier High School. For his senior project, he’s helping bring the teen vehicle operations course to Augusta.

“It’s a program that has hands-on, behind the wheel applications to driving that teach teens life-saving skills that can help avoid accidents,” Lewis said.

He got the idea back in August when a car accident on Walton Way killed three teenagers.

“I saw that as kind of a sign that we need more prevention class and training for teens in the area so that doesn’t happen again,” Lewis said.

The program takes place over two days in January. On Friday, Jan. 22, students will be in the classroom to learn car maintenance and safety. The next day, students head to Daniel Field for hands-on training in accident avoidance.

“This class really hits home on those skills that save lives and prevent those most fatal accidents,” Lewis said.

The class holds about 60 people, but they’ll add more spots if those get filled. Lewis says his goal is to get enough people interested so they can continue to have classes for years to come.

“Teens aren’t immune to car accidents, and it can really happen to anybody if you’re not prepared,” Lewis said. “It’s a tragedy that I don’t wanna be in. I don’t want any of my friends to be in. I don’t want any of my family to be in. I want to help other people avoid that, too.”

