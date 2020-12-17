Golden Harvest receives million dollar donation from author MacKenzie Scott

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest Food Bank has received a $9 million gift from author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott to help give back to families this holiday season.

Scott’s $9 million donation marks the largest gift from a single donor in the Food Bank’s history.

“I am deeply humbled by and grateful for MacKenzie Scott’s extraordinary investment into our mission,” Amy Breitmann, Golden Harvest’s Executive Director said in the release. “Her gift shines a light on the decades of service faithfully carried out by this community on the front lines of hunger.

Scott’s donation comes at a critical time for Golden Harvest. The food back provides more than 14 million meals annually but has seen an increase in food insecurity across its service area since the pandemic began.

Breitmann says the gift will go to program expansion and to fund projects that will transform Golden Harvest’s ability to address food insecurity in the CSRA region.

Golden Harvest is one of 384 organizations included in this round of giving that have worked to resolve public health, social and economic issues during the pandemic. The Food Bank was chosen for this gift from a pool of 6,490 charities nationwide.

“This pandemic has been a wrecking ball in the lives of Americans already struggling,” Scott said, in a statement about this set of donations. “Economic losses and health outcomes alike have been worse for women, for people of color, and for people living in pove

