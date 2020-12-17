Georgia hospitals break previous mark for COVID-19 patients

AUGUSTA, Ga. - A record number of people are in hospitals in Georgia with confirmed COVID-19 infections.

That’s another signal that infections are now more widespread than at the previous peak over the summer.

COVID-19 patient records are also being set at one hospital in the CSRA.

On Wednesday, University Hospital reported 31 new patients and 119 total in its COVID units .

The total for University is more than double the 51 COVID-19 patients it had on Dec. 1.

Numbers also have risen for other local hospitals, including:

Augusta University Health, which has 68 COVID-19 patients now but had 41 on Dec. 1.

Doctors Hospital, which has 41 COVID-19 patients now but had 19 on Dec. 1.

Aiken Regional Medical Center, which has 31 COVID-19 patients now but had 18 on Dec. 1.

The death toll is now above 10,000 in Georgia.

As of Wednesday, confirmed and suspected infections are averaging more than 6,100 over the previous week.

At the beginning of November, Georgia was averaging fewer than 2,000 daily infections.

In Atlanta, COVID Survivors for Change set out 1,000 chairs near the state Capitol to remember people who have died from the respiratory illness.

