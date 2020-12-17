Advertisement

Fire kills 240,000 chickens at Florida farm

Three barns containing up to 80,000 chickens each caught fire.
Three barns containing up to 80,000 chickens each caught fire.(Source: WFTS, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DADE CITY, Fla. (AP) — A fire early Thursday killed as many as 240,000 chickens at a Florida farm operated by one of the nation’s largest egg producers.

The Pasco County fire department reports that three barns containing up to 80,000 chickens each caught fire at the plant operated by Mississippi-based Cal-Maine. It was reported about 1 a.m.

The company says on its website that it is the largest producer and distributor of shell eggs in the United States. It sells under brands including Egg-Land’s Best and Land O’ Lakes.

The farm, one of many Cal-Maine operates, is about 40 miles north of Tampa.

The company has more than 50 million chickens nationally and sells over a billion eggs annually, about 20% of the country’s production.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WRDW)
Giving gruesome details, family sues Augusta nursing home over death
Columbia County School District bus
Unloaded gun, magazine found at Columbia County school
Worker files lawsuit against Augusta Mall after October shooting
Crews work to repair a water main break early Dec. 17, 2020, in North Augusta.
North Augusta water customers face boil order until 6 a.m. Friday
Aiken County officials are currently on the scene of a fire on Beech Island.
Beech Island home is lost after blaze breaks out

Latest News

Golden Harvest, Goodwill get large donations from author
CSRA organizations grateful for historic million dollar donations
Golden Harvest, Goodwill get large donations from author
Golden Harvest, Goodwill get large donations from author
Teen hopes to save lives on the road
Greenbrier senior creates driver course following death of three teens
Teen hopes to save lives on the road
Teen hopes to save lives on the road
Actor and rapper Common in Augusta
Actor and rapper Common in Augusta