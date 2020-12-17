Falcons learn ailing receiver Julio Jones can’t be replaced

ATLANTA (AP) — Julio Jones’ nagging hamstring injury has made his value to the Atlanta Falcons more obvious than ever.

Jones has missed four games this season and his status is in doubt for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Atlanta’s backups have shown flashes of promise while filling in for Jones, the most accomplished receiver in the history of the franchise.

But those glimpses haven’t been enough to replace Jones. Interim coach Raheem Morris says, “There’s no replacing Julio.” The Falcons are 4-9 overall and 1-3 without Jones, including last week’s 20-17 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.