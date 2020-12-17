Early signing day sees 5 CSRA players go D1

Undated (WRDW/WAGT)- It’s been a few years since the csra has had a player from the area sign at UGA. The last was in 2015 with Rashad Roundtree out of lakeside. Now the next as Lovasea carroll runs after his dreams.

The Warren County product left the Screamin Devils in order to go up against stronger competition, a move that ultimately paid off as the running back hopes to become the next great rusher from Gerogia. While at IMG academy carroll developed his receiving skills and believes he’ll have a lot to offer for the Dawgs offense in the future.

“I see myself fitting in good, you know, lined up in the slot matching up with a linebacker. Doing some outside runs until I get a little bigger so I can do inside runs. So I can fit in, I feel like I fit in there pretty well,” said Carroll.

Williston-Elko’s Adrian “AJ” Chandler put pen to paper, committing to Howard University. We’ve seen a number of talented players take a step away from the Power 5 and other larger conferences to play at historically black colleges and universities this year. While that factored in the decision, Chandler’s just looking forward to playing ball.

“We really teamed up to come to Howard. Everybody really came together and made a big decision. It means a lot because little kids walk up to me and tell me all the time that they look up to me, so it really makes my day,” said Chandler.

Some 30 years ago, Pastor George Brightharp had the pleasure of announcing one member of his congregation was going to play football at Wake Forest. Today the same honor. Strom Thurmond’s Brandon “BJ” Williams has known he’ll be playing at Wake Forest for quite some time, though with the difficulties surrounding recruitment this year, he’s relieved the process is over and hopes him attending a Power 5 will help get more of our area’s players on the map.

“For one thing, I’m just glad I’m able to do that and put our stuff on the map because we have a lot of young players on our team and other teams that really don’t get looked at. So with me going to a big school like this, it’s just putting us on the map and I’m grateful that I’m able to do that,” said Williams.

Also signing, Jordan Stringer from Laney will join Troy. Justin Meyers of Washington-Wilkes signed with Georgia Southern.

