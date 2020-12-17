Deputies seek information about theft suspect

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of a theft suspect.

Cory Whisnant is wanted in connection with numerous thefts in the Augusta and Columbia County areas, authorities said, with warrants on file in both counties.

Authorities released a photo of him.

Any information regarding Whisnant will be handled confidentially and can be given to Investigator Kenneth Atterton or any property crimes investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-821-1003 or 706-821-1080.

