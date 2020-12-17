Day 3 of early voting brings record-breaking numbers to the polls

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re just three days into early voting for the runoff election and the momentum from November hasn’t slowed down one bit.

“No shortage of activity going on in the elections office,” Lynn Bailey with the Richmond County Board of Elections said.

For three days in a row now, early voting numbers for the runoff election have surpassed the early voting numbers from the November election.

“In county after county that I’ve spoken with, they’ve had the same thing happened in their jurisdiction so it’s not so much just Richmond County,”

On Monday, nearly 400 more people showed up to the polls. And even on a cold and rainy Wednesday brought in 185 more voters than the third voting day in November.

It seems like we’d be on track to beat the turnout, but Bailey says not so fast.

“We have not issued as many absentee ballots as we did in November, so at the end of the day--I don’t know what it means...,” she said.

Bailey estimates the turnout for the runoff will be about 40 to 45 percent, compared to 65 percent in November.

She says 45 percent is still an unusually huge turnout for a runoff election.

“I think everyone would agree that this is not a normal runoff, it’s anything but normal what we’re seeing,” Bailey said.

“All eyes are on Georgia,” Gayla Keesee, CSRA League of Woman Voters Service Chair, said.

And it’s brought allies, voter marches and rides to the polls. Candidates, parties and voter mobilization groups have been just as busy too.

“We just kept going from the November 3rd election, we just kept going. This election season hasn’t ended, in our opinion,” Keesee said.

Keesee says the political momentum is a factor in the big turnout.

“So it’s working. We just got to keep that momentum going,” she said.

This Saturday is the only weekend day available for early voting. People can head to the Bell Auditorium as early as 9:00 a.m. to cast their vote.

From Dec. 28 to 31, the satellite locations will open in three locations across Augusta from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The last day for early voting and the last day absentee ballots will be mailed is Dec. 31.

As for the holidays, the polls are closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

