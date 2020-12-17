Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Patchy fog and mist will be possible early this morning. Lows will be chilly in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will be out of the west 3-5 mph.

Be careful on your morning commute today with patchy fog across the area around sunrise. Partly cloudy skies are expected Thursday with highs a few degrees below normal in the mid and low 50s. Winds will be out of the west-northwest between 5-10 mph.

Staying dry again Friday with morning lows in the low 30s and highs in the mid 50s. Sunny skies expected during the day Friday. Winds will be out of the north between 5-10 mph.

Saturday morning is expected to be the coldest morning over the next 7 days with lows down in the upper 20s. Saturday still looks dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and slightly warmer highs in the upper 50s.

Another front is expected to approach the region Sunday into Monday, which could result in a few showers for us here in the CSRA. It doesn’t currently look like a washout, but a few showers do look possible. Highs on Sunday should be able to reach the low 60s.

Looking slightly warmer early next week with highs in the mid and low 60s Monday and Tuesday. A few showers could still be possible Monday with the front still near the region.

