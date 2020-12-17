Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cloudy and cool conditions through this evening with clearing skies tonight. Clear and cold overnight with lows dipping to the mid and low 30s by early Friday morning. Winds will be out of the west-northwest between 5-10 mph.

Low temperatures the next few mornings are expected to be near or below freezing. (WRDW)

Staying dry again Friday with highs in the mid 50s. Sunny skies finally return to the region and are expected all day long Friday. Winds will be out of the north between 5-10 mph.

Saturday morning is expected to be the coldest morning over the next 7 days with lows down in the upper 20s. Saturday still looks dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and slightly warmer highs in the upper 50s. Winds will be out of the southeast between 3-8 mph.

A few showers are possible late Saturday into early Sunday morning ahead of our next front moving through Monday. Some of these showers could linger into Sunday morning. Lows early Sunday are expected to remain in the low 40s.

A few morning showers are possible Sunday, but later in the afternoon looks mostly dry for the CSRA. Highs on Sunday are expected to finally reach the 60s again, even though it will be the low 60s. Rain chances will increase again Sunday night into Monday as the front finally pushes eastward through the region.

Showers are expected to remain possible into Monday as the system gradually moves off the Southeast coast. High on Monday will continue to be a little warmer and reach the mid to low 60s in the afternoon.

Looking dry Tuesday and Wednesday next week with highs above normal in the mid 60s. Skies are expected to be generally sunny.

